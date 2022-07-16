icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jul, 2022 04:49
Lawmakers subpoena Secret Service for January 6 texts

Democrats probing the Capitol riot have demanded relevant messages from the federal law enforcement body
FILE PHOTO: A US Secret Service agent takes a position in the street near the White House, in Washington, DC, November 8, 2020. ©  AP / J. Scott Applewhite

The Congressional panel investigating the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 has subpoenaed the Secret Service for text messages that might shed light on the incident, after a government watchdog suggested the agency may have deleted them maliciously.

In a letter written to Secret Service Director James Murray on Friday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi) said the House committee had subpoenaed the policing org to produce a series of text messages originally sent on January 5 and 6. It was given a July 19 deadline to provide the documents to Congress. 

While the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) inspector general previously suggested the Secret Service had erased those messages – and that it did so only after it was explicitly asked to hand them over – the service later said some texts were deleted as part of a pre-planned “system migration,” but added “none of the texts [the inspector general] was seeking had been lost in the migration.”

It remains unclear why the messages have not yet been turned over, however, as the Secret Service now claims to possess them.

In addition to the texts themselves, the House panel is also subpoenaing any relevant “after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions” of the service.

In comments to the Washington Post on Thursday, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi insisted that no messages were deleted “maliciously” to avoid complying with an inspector general request, instead saying the agency has been “fully cooperating” with the investigation “in every respect.”

