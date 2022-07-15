icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jul, 2022 06:20
India reports first case of monkeypox

The patient, who recently returned from the UAE, is in stable condition, the authorities say
India reports first case of monkeypox
FILE PHOTO: A health worker in India, 2022. © Ravi Batra / Eyepix Group / future Publishing / Getty Images

India has reported its first monkeypox case as the World Health Organization (WHO) plans to convene an emergency meeting over the global outbreak next week.

The patient is a 35-year-old man who had returned from the UAE to the southern Indian state of Kerala on July 12, Veena George, the state health minister, said on Thursday.

“All the steps are being taken and the patient is stable,” George added, urging the public to remain calm.

The man landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and was quickly hospitalized with monkeypox symptoms. The authorities identified 11 of his close contacts, including family members, a taxi driver, and passengers who sat close to the patient on the plane, George said.

Russia reports first monkeypox case

Though the WHO decided not to declare a global emergency over the monkeypox outbreak last month, the agency said on Tuesday that it will convene a second emergency meeting next week, after the number of reported cases grew to 9,200 across more than 60 countries.

