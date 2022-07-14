Beijing explains what Western media means by ‘international community’

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman posted a map depicting the mainstream media’s perception of the world

When the Western mainstream media talks about the ‘international community,’ it actually means only the West and its allies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has said.

“What does ‘International Community’ mean?” Zhao wrote on Twitter on Wednesday as he posted a picture of two maps.



The first map, titled ‘The International Community,’ has all the countries of the world painted red.



On the second map, only the US, Canada, the European states, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea are highlighted in red. The Middle East and the rest of Asia, as well as the whole of Africa, Central and South America, and Russia are gray. Zhao described the map as: “‘The International Community’ according to Western mainstream media.”

What does "International Community" mean? pic.twitter.com/qmFQLE0Lga — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 13, 2022

In late June, the diplomat criticized the US-led Western military bloc NATO for describing China as a “challenge” in its revised strategic concept.

“People of the world see clearly that China presents valuable opportunities for world peace and development. It does not pose ‘systemic challenges’, as wrongly purported by NATO,” Zhao told reporters at the time.

“NATO claims to be a regional defensive alliance, but it has constantly sought to make advances into new areas and domains and waged wars in various countries in the world. NATO has the blood of their people on its hands,” the diplomat said.