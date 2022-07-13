icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jul, 2022 17:13
HomeWorld News

Poland to make WWII demand to Germany

While Warsaw will ask Berlin for reparations, Poland previously clashed with Israel over its refusal to return Jewish property
Poland to make WWII demand to Germany
FILE PHOTO: A view of the gate of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2020 © AP / Markus Schreiber

Poland has completed a “very comprehensive report” on the cost of its occupation by Nazi Germany, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told journalists on Wednesday. Once translated, the document will back up Warsaw’s push for reparations from Berlin.

Speaking at a press conference in the village of Boronow, Morawiecki said that his government has spent between three and four years compiling the report. He said the three-volume report is currently being translated into several languages, after which “we want the world to read” it.

Using “photo documentation, as well as historical sources,” the Polish prime minister said the report will “show the scope not only of war crimes committed by the Germans, but also of the devastation,” and will use a “very accurate calculation” to put a monetary value on the country’s losses under Nazi occupation.

“The Germans have still not settled with us,” Morawiecki said, adding that reparations are “in the interest of Poland, in the interest of Europe, and also in the interest of the world. Only morally degraded people can say otherwise.”

Israel and Poland inch closer to bridging WW2 restitution rift
Read more
Israel and Poland inch closer to bridging WW2 restitution rift

Last year, Morawiecki told Germany’s dpa news agency that the final reparations bill could come in at over €800 billion ($807 billion). Germany, however, has argued that Poland waived its right to reparations in a 1953 agreement signed by its communist government and East Germany, and in a 1990 treaty between East and West Germany and the USSR, US, Britain, and France.

Poland has countered that the 1953 agreement was signed under duress from the Soviet Union, and that it wasn’t involved in the 1990 negotiations.

Despite Poland’s insistence on securing reparations from Germany, the country has been on the opposite side of a separate reparations dispute – with Israel. The states recalled their envoys to each other last year after Poland passed a law limiting the ability of Jews to seek restitution for property seized from them during the occupation by Nazi Germany.

While the Israeli government called the legislation “anti-Semitic and immoral” at the time, both countries recently decided to restore diplomatic relations. Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed on Tuesday that Israeli Ambassador Yacov Livne had submitted his credentials, and will soon head up Israel’s diplomatic mission in Warsaw.

Duda’s Israeli counterpart, President Isaac Herzog, called the return of the ambassador “an important first step to advancing Israeli-Polish relations,” and said he hoped to reciprocate by receiving the credentials of Poland’s new envoy soon.

 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West in crisis
0:00
26:51
Ally, mediator, disruptor? Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies