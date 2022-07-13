icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jul, 2022 15:18
Trump-Musk war of words escalates

The former US president responded to Tesla CEO’s call on him to go for good
© Getty Images / Justin Sullivan / Staff

Former US President Donald Trump in an ongoing verbal joust with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has claimed that he was once in a position to make the billionaire kneel before him and beg for help.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump responded to Musk’s call on him to drop his potential bid to seek re-election in 2024 and “to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it.

In another post, Trump advised Musk to focus on “getting himself out of the Twitter mess,” claiming that the billionaire “could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless.”

He referred to the lawsuit, which Twitter filed on Tuesday against Musk, accusing him of breaching a contract to purchase the company.

Musk was quick to react to the former US leader’s jabs.

Responding to a Twitter user who tagged him in a screenshot of Trump's post on Tuesday, the billionaire wrote ‘Lmaooo.’

Then he posted a gif of Grampa Simpson, one of the characters from ‘The Simpsons’ animated sitcom, apparently yelling while waving his fist out of the window.

The recent feud between Musk and Trump started last weekend, when the former American leader called Tesla CEO a “bulls*** artist” and accused him of lying about voting for him in 2016. Musk responded saying that it’s time for “too old” Trump to go and blaming him for creating “too much drama” during his presidency.

