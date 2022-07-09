icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jul, 2022 08:04
Protesters storm president’s residence

Thousands are demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the worst economic crisis since 1948
Police use a water canon to disperse demonstrators demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis, in Colombo on July 8, 2022. © AFP

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly had to flee his residence in the capital, Colombo, as thousands of protesters encircled the compound, demanding his resignation. 

A local source told AFP on Saturday that the head of state was “escorted to safety,” with troops firing warning shots to keep protesters at bay.

According to Reuters, which cited Defense Ministry sources, Rajapaksa had already been whisked off to another location on Friday ahead of the planned rally over the weekend. Attempts by security forces to prevent demonstrators from entering the presidential residence have apparently failed, an eyewitness told the media outlet.

Footage published by local TV channel NewsFirst showed protesters, some with Sri Lankan flags in their hands, forcing their way into the compound. A Facebook livestream from inside the residence also depicted demonstrators overrunning the building. 

According to local hospital sources cited by Reuters, at least 21 people, including two police officers, have sustained injuries as a result.  

Sri Lanka is in the grip of simultaneous fuel and food crises, brought on by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a downturn in tourism and led to a shortage of foreign currency. As a result, Sri Lanka is unable to pay for imports, and due to a default that was declared on its external debt in mid-April, the country can no longer borrow funds from foreign investors.

The latest crisis has sparked protests across the country, which have been going on for months, especially in the capital Colombo. Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mismanagement.

