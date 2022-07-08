icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2022 16:42
HomeWorld News

Major wildfire erupts in southeast France (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Some 900 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft have been deployed to battle the blaze
Major wildfire erupts in southeast France (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
A firefighting plane douses wildfire near Besseges, southern France, on July 8, 2022. © AFP / Sylvain Thomas

A massive wildfire erupted in France’s southeastern region of Gard overnight. As of Friday, the fire had ripped through over 600 hectares (more than 1,500 acres) of land, according to French emergency services.

Some 13 firefighters were injured in the village of Bordezac, where the fire started. All in all, more than 900 first responders backed by at least two water-dropping planes were deployed to battle the blaze, described as a “mega-fire” by emergency services. The fire is expected to be quenched completely within “several days,” according to local authorities.

“This fire is far from being done, there are fronts in hard-to-reach areas that we haven’t tackled and that are advancing freely,” Eric Agrinier, a senior member of the fire service, told the AFP, describing the firefighting effort as a “feat of endurance.”

The blaze has triggered evacuations in Bordezac, as well as in the nearby village of Besseges and other areas. Some 100 people have been placed into holiday homes and restaurants in the area, local authorities have said.

More than 35 wildfires have been registered over the past 24 hours in the neighboring Bouches-du-Rhone region. The majority of fires , some of which threatened homes and businesses, were promptly quenched overnight, the local firefighting service said.

France’s southeast has suffered from drought this year, which has greatly increased the risk of wildfires. Last month, a major blaze erupted close to the Mediterranean port city Marseille, triggered by artillery shelling at a local military training range.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies