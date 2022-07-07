icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2022 15:22
HomeWorld News

Germany refuses to ‘plunder’ army for Ukraine

Berlin will not supply Fuchs armored personnel carriers to Kiev, the defense minister has said
Germany refuses to ‘plunder’ army for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. Bundeswehr soldiers ride Fuchs armored vehicles. © Getty Images / Sean Gallup

Germany is set to continue supporting Ukraine “with everything possible” but not at the expense of its own defense capabilities, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has said. Berlin will therefore not supply Fuchs armored personnel carriers (APC) to Kiev because the Bundeswehr, the German army, needs them, she explained.

“We support Ukraine with everything that is possible and responsible. But we have to guarantee Germany’s defensive capability,” Lambrecht told the news agency dpa on Thursday.

“It is irresponsible to want to plunder the Bundeswehr, especially in these times, and furthermore to ignore the military advice of the inspector general,” she added, referring to an assessment by Germany’s top general, Eberhard Zorn, who had said that the country’s army could not spare any of its Fuchs armored personnel carriers.

Decline in Western training of Ukrainian troops – media READ MORE: Decline in Western training of Ukrainian troops – media

While Lambrecht avoided pointing fingers at those allegedly seeking to “plunder” Germany’s military inventory, her remarks came a day after a group of MPs urged Berlin to deliver 200 Fuchs APCs to Kiev as soon as possible. The initiative was spearheaded by the opposition CDU/CSU alliance, which argued that the vehicles, which originate from the 1970s, were set to be soon moved to the military’s reserve anyway.

“For the Ukrainian army, it is about the rapid delivery of reliable material that can be used immediately on the front line. Such material is in the inventory of the Bundeswehr and is to be withdrawn from use by the Bundeswehr: the Fuchs armored transport vehicle,” the parliamentary group said in its proposal.

Germany has been providing Ukraine with assorted weaponry since the beginning of the ongoing conflict between Kiev and Moscow that broke out in late February. Still, Berlin lags far behind the top arms suppliers, the US and UK, and has been facing allegations of “overpromising and underdelivering” in terms of military supply to Ukraine.

Germany explains its stance on arming Ukraine READ MORE: Germany explains its stance on arming Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, insists that the country has been doing everything it could to prop up Kiev in its fight against Moscow. “Germany sent all the weapons we had in our stocks in our military infrastructure. And we decided also to deliver new weapons from our industry, which takes a longer time because they have to be produced,” he told CBS News earlier this week.

Speaking in the country’s parliament on Wednesday, Scholz also confirmed that Germany would continue supplying Ukraine under the “circular exchange” principle, a scheme in which Eastern European countries donate their Soviet-era military inventory to Ukraine and in turn receive more modern systems from Germany.

Russia has repeatedly urged the West not to provide Kiev with weapons, warning it will only prolong the conflict and lead to long-term consequences. Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that continuing to “pump up” Ukraine with weapons would only prompt Russia “to perform more missions on the ground.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies