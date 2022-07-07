UK PM Johnson appoints full replacement cabinet – BBC source

The announcement comes after more than 50 members of Johnson’s government resigned in the last couple of days

Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly appointing a full replacement cabinet. According to BBC, the PM is preparing to announce his resignation as Tory chief later in the day yet plans to stay in office until a new Conservative party leader is elected.

Greg Clark has been named as the new Levelling Up Secretary, replacing Michael Gove, BBC says. The latter was fired by Johnson over his calls for Johnson to step down, as reported by several media outlets.

By Thursday morning, there were at least 53 resignations, including key figures such as the ministers of finance and education.

Boris Johnson will step down as the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party later today, the BBC claimed earlier on Thursday. However, he will reportedly continue as prime minister until autumn.

Despite surviving a no-confidence vote in Parliament last month, Johnson and his cabinet have been increasingly embroiled in a number of controversies. In May, an internal inquiry confirmed that government officials had routinely flouted Covid-19 social distancing rules, and several of them, including Johnson himself, were fined.

On Wednesday, Johnson admitted that he made a “bad mistake” by appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, an official tasked with marshaling government procedures. Pincher resigned from his post late last week following allegations of sexual misconduct.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW