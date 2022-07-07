icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2022 08:39
PM Johnson’s game of cat and mouse over soon – Chief Mouser

Larry the Cat’s Twitter account calls on British PM to step down amid mounting pressure
Larry the cat sits outside 10 Downing Street, September 15, 2021, London, UK © AFP / Daniel Leal/AFP

A long-time ‘employee’ at 10 Downing Street, who has worked under three successive prime ministers, Larry the Cat, has made it clear via Twitter that he wants the incumbent PM gone.

The Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office joined the ever-growing chorus of voices, calling on Boris Johnson to step down.

I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this prime minister. Either he goes, or I do,” the message on Twitter read.

In a string of tweets, which Larry has subsequently ‘published,’ he described Johnson’s refusal to leave as a “charade,” threatening to “c**p in his shoes,” if “Boris Johnson hasn’t resigned by 10am” on Thursday.

One of the journalists besieging Downing Street inquired if Larry had “asked him to resign,” apparently referring to Johnson.

The PM has had as many as 50 government officials, including several of his own ministers, quit in a matter of days. The growing dissent within his party ranks was triggered by recent revelations about Johnson’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

On top of that, the premier has previously been fined for throwing parties at Downing Street 10 during Covid 19 lockdown.

Despite mounting pressure to resign, the PM is clinging on to his post tenaciously, insisting that he has a “colossal mandate to keep going.

