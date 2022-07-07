PM Johnson’s game of cat and mouse over soon – Chief Mouser

Larry the Cat’s Twitter account calls on British PM to step down amid mounting pressure

A long-time ‘employee’ at 10 Downing Street, who has worked under three successive prime ministers, Larry the Cat, has made it clear via Twitter that he wants the incumbent PM gone.

The Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office joined the ever-growing chorus of voices, calling on Boris Johnson to step down.

“I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this prime minister. Either he goes, or I do,” the message on Twitter read.

In a string of tweets, which Larry has subsequently ‘published,’ he described Johnson’s refusal to leave as a “charade,” threatening to “c**p in his shoes,” if “Boris Johnson hasn’t resigned by 10am” on Thursday.

If Boris Johnson hasn’t resigned by 10am I will be forced to crap in his shoes. #DowningStreetSiege — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

One of the journalists besieging Downing Street inquired if Larry had “asked him to resign,” apparently referring to Johnson.

The PM has had as many as 50 government officials, including several of his own ministers, quit in a matter of days. The growing dissent within his party ranks was triggered by recent revelations about Johnson’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

On top of that, the premier has previously been fined for throwing parties at Downing Street 10 during Covid 19 lockdown.

Despite mounting pressure to resign, the PM is clinging on to his post tenaciously, insisting that he has a “colossal mandate to keep going.”