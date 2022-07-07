icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2022 00:21
Biden doubles down on ‘Putin tax’

The US president has expanded his argument blaming Russia’s leader for high prices
FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices with a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a screen behind him, June 22, 2022 ©  AP / Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden has again blamed his Russian counterpart for causing the highest inflation rate in 40 years, this time claiming that Vladimir Putin is causing prices all across the US to surge partly by disrupting grain exports from Ukraine.

“We've got a long way to go because of inflation, because of – I call it the Putin tax increase – Putin because of gasoline and all that grain he’s keeping from being able to get to the market,” Biden said on Wednesday in a speech to a union group in Ohio.

For months, the US president has been blaming Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine for soaring inflation, calling it “Putin’s price hike.” Biden’s argument has focused on record gasoline and diesel prices, although the US and some of its Western allies chose to punish Moscow by halting their Russian energy imports. Wednesday’s speech expanded on the claim by also citing grain shipments, though Biden didn’t spell out how such a disruption would stoke inflation in the US, the world’s largest grain exporter.

Ukraine accounts for about 5% of the world’s grain exports. The ongoing conflict has trapped some 20 million tons of wheat and other grains in the country’s ports, however. Kiev has accused Russia of “stealing” its grain, while US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claimed Moscow was “using food as a weapon.” 

As West blames Moscow for 'food crisis', ships sail from Mariupol with Moscow's help while Ukraine holds vessels in its ports READ MORE: As West blames Moscow for 'food crisis', ships sail from Mariupol with Moscow's help while Ukraine holds vessels in its ports

While Western nations have accused Russia of blockading Ukrainian ports, Moscow has repeatedly stated it would guarantee safe passage for the grain shipments if Kiev clears its ports of mines, and suggested exporting the grain through the Russian-controlled ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol.

Inflation has emerged as a key issue weighing on Biden’s popularity heading into this year’s midterm congressional elections. He has repeatedly tried to shift blame for the crisis, often pointing at Putin but also citing Republicans, the Covid-19 pandemic and oil companies, among other alleged culprits.

On Wednesday, he told the union audience in Cleveland that he’ll drive down prices for fuel, food, health care and prescription drugs if Republican lawmakers don’t stand in his way.

Most Americans ‘concerned’ about making ends meet – poll READ MORE: Most Americans ‘concerned’ about making ends meet – poll

“I’m fighting like hell to lower costs on things that you talk about around your kitchen table,” he said. “My dad used to say, at the end of the day, when you sit at that table, do you have enough money to pay for everything you need? Not a lot over, do you have enough money to pay for everything you need?”

Nearly two-thirds of Americans fear that they won’t be able to afford “day-to-day things,” according to a YouGov-CBS News poll released last week. About 69% said they expect the US economy to slow down or slide into a full-blown recession within the next year.

