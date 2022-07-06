icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 16:29
Independence Day gunman eyed another attack – police

Robert Crimo “seriously contemplated” carrying out an attack in Madison, Wisconsin, before he was arrested by Illinois police
A police-provided photograph of Robert Crimo, July 6, 2022 © AP / Lake County Major Crime Task Force

US Independence Day mass shooter Robert Crimo “seriously contemplated” a second attack, police said on Wednesday. Ultimately, the gunman decided that he “hadn’t put enough thought” into it.

Crimo was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder and ordered held without bond on Wednesday. Two days earlier, he was arrested after an hours-long manhunt, which began when he allegedly opened fire from a rooftop upon a packed 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

