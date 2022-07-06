Independence Day gunman eyed another attack – police

Robert Crimo “seriously contemplated” carrying out an attack in Madison, Wisconsin, before he was arrested by Illinois police

US Independence Day mass shooter Robert Crimo “seriously contemplated” a second attack, police said on Wednesday. Ultimately, the gunman decided that he “hadn’t put enough thought” into it.

Crimo was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder and ordered held without bond on Wednesday. Two days earlier, he was arrested after an hours-long manhunt, which began when he allegedly opened fire from a rooftop upon a packed 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW