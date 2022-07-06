icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 12:28
HomeWorld News

Top Ukrainian official hints at help from Western spies

A top aide to President Zelensky has implied Western data is helping the Ukrainian army intercept more Russian missiles
Top Ukrainian official hints at help from Western spies
FILE PHOTO. BUK air defence missile system roll during a military parade in Kiev, Ukraine. © AFP / GENYA SAVILOV

Ukraine’s air defense forces have reason to thank the intelligence that the West is sharing with Kiev, a top official has hinted.

Appearing on a livestream hosted by blogger Mark Feygin on Tuesday, Alexey Arestovich, a key adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the Russian military had fired seven missiles at Dnepropetrovsk, with Ukrainian air defenses managing to intercept six of them.

Three [missiles] were flying toward Ochakov – all three were shot down,” the official added.

When asked whether Western air defense systems were on the ground, Arestovich replied that “there were just various timely target designations and so on.

A number of US media outlets recently claimed that Washington is providing Kiev with intelligence data.

Pentagon provides Kiev with surface-to-air missile systems READ MORE: Pentagon provides Kiev with surface-to-air missile systems

In May, The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials, reported that the information shared with the Ukrainian military encompassed real-time data about the location and movement of Russian forces, including satellite imagery. An anonymous Ukrainian official described the intelligence as very helpful at the time.

In late June, The New York Times alleged the existence of a secret task force made up of commandos and spies from the US and other Western nations spread throughout Europe. Among the network’s supposed objectives was the sharing of satellite images and other intelligence with the Ukrainian military.

The US Department of Defense announced earlier this month that it was going to provide Kiev with two units of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). These will come on top of the man-portable anti-aircraft missiles already delivered to Ukraine.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies