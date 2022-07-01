icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2022 15:52
HomeWorld News

Julian Assange appeals extradition to US – WSJ

The new appeal targeted both extradition order and court ruling determining whether the journalist would get fair trial in the US
Julian Assange appeals extradition to US – WSJ
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Guy Smallman

Julian Assange has filed two new appeals to contest his extradition to the US, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing the journalist’s legal team. The appeals were lodged with a UK high court on Thursday, a day before the deadline to challenge the extradition.

The appeals have reportedly targeted both the order to extradite the WikiLeaks founder, approved by British Home Secretary Priti Patel on June 17, as well as elements of a last year’s court ruling that largely revolved around establishing whether Assange would get a fair trial in the US or not. The exact details of the appeals have not been made public.

The WikiLeaks founder currently remains in the maximum security Belmarsh Prison in south-eastern London, where he has been detained since the UK began deciding on his extradition to the US. Before his Belmarsh imprisonment, Assange spent around seven years in Ecuador’s embassy in London as the UK refused him safe passage out of the country. In April 2019, Ecuador nullified his asylum and British police carried Assange out of the mission.

Assange’s wife sounds alarm over his treatment
Read more
Assange’s wife sounds alarm over his treatment

A British court had initially refused to surrender Assange to the US, citing fears that he would be subjected to inhumane treatment in US detention, or, ultimately, may kill himself. The decision was successfully appealed by Washington, which managed to convince British judges that the journalist will be treated humanely, providing the UK assurances that the Australian’s rights would be observed.

Assange has been a target for the US since 2010, when WikiLeaks released a trove of classified documents that depicted alleged war crimes committed by the US forces during wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has since been accused of conspiring to hack Pentagon computers and is charged under America’s 1917 Espionage Act over publication of classified materials. The journalist is now facing a sentence in the US of up to 175 years.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies