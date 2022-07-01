icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2022 11:33
HomeWorld News

EU member dismissed Russian demand – Moscow

Bulgaria has ‘ignored’ Moscow’s demand to reverse its decision to expel 70 officials from the Russian embassy
EU member dismissed Russian demand – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Bulgaria, Sofia, Liberation Monument, Bulgarian Parliament Building, Science Academy, and Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. © Eye Ubiquitous / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Bulgaria has “unfortunately brushed aside” a Russian ultimatum regarding the expulsion of 70 employees of its embassy in Sofia, the Russian envoy to the country said on Friday. Elvira Mitrofanova said she will be recommending that the Russian government delivers on its threat sever relations with the host country.

The Russian embassy warned Sofia on Thursday that diplomatic ties between the two nations could be entirely cut, and that “the responsibility for the extremely serious consequences for the bilateral relations will be fully on Bulgaria’s head.”

Bulgaria expels dozens of Russian diplomats
Read more
Bulgaria expels dozens of Russian diplomats

Acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov, whose government was disbanded last week after losing a confidence vote in parliament, announced the mass expulsions a day after he was tasked by the president with forming a new coalition. The premier claimed that most of the 70 diplomats were intelligence agents working under diplomatic cover, citing reports from Bulgarian security agencies.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev called on Petkov to hold an emergency meeting of his interim government to evaluate the situation. He said whatever decision the government takes should “be in line with the requirements of national security and the interest of thousands of Bulgarian citizens living in Russia.”

“They cannot be left without diplomatic assistance. Decisions regarding national security cannot disregard the risks of escalations and economic damage,” the statement said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies