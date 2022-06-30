icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jun, 2022 16:56
HomeWorld News

Putin should not fear ‘defensive’ NATO – US

The US is sending more troops to Europe because of Russian “aggression,” the White House said
Putin should not fear ‘defensive’ NATO – US
FILE PHOTO: Polish soldiers monitor the area from the hatch of a tank during the first NATO 'Noble Jump' maneuvers near Sagan, Poland. © Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance via Getty Images

Russia should not regard additional NATO troops in Eastern Europe as a provocation, but a legitimate response to its “aggression” in Ukraine by a purely defensive alliance, the spokesman for the US National Security Council John Kirby told reporters. 

Kirby was asked by Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern to comment on US President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that more troops will be sent to Poland, Romania and the Baltic states, along with additional US planes and ships going elsewhere on the continent.

“There’s no reason that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin needs to view any force posture change on NATO’s eastern flank as a provocation. NATO is, will be, always has been a defensive alliance,” said Kirby.

“The reason we have to do this is because Mr Putin has been the destabilizing influence on the continent. Mr Putin decided to invade a sovereign, neighboring state. Mr Putin is the one who is the aggressor,” Kirby added.

The retired US Navy admiral, who left his job as the Pentagon spokesman last month to move to the White House, also argued that while NATO wants the conflict in Ukraine to end, it’s up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to determine when and where, [and] under what circumstances, the negotiations can even begin.”

NATO admits it’s been preparing for conflict with Russia since 2014
Read more
NATO admits it’s been preparing for conflict with Russia since 2014

Meanwhile, NATO leaders have given Zelensky unconditional support to fight, not to negotiate. “We make it very clear that this war can only be won on the battlefield,“ Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday.

Moscow has scoffed at NATO’s claims that it’s a purely defensive alliance, pointing to its track record over the past two decades, from the 1999 war against Yugoslavia to the 2011 regime change in Libya and the bombing of Syria in recent years. 

“In futile attempts to justify their aggression against sovereign states, the collective West had to come up with exotic concepts, such as ‘humanitarian intervention,’ ‘war on terror,' ‘preventive strikes’,” Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council earlier this month.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies