icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jun, 2022 15:24
HomeWorld News

Turkey wants dozens of extraditions after NATO deal

Requests will be sent to Sweden and Finland after they agree to address Ankara’s “terrorists” concerns, the minister said
Turkey wants dozens of extraditions after NATO deal
FILE PHOTO. The signing ceremony of a memorandum between Turkey and Nordic countries. ©Turkish Presidency / Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Turkey has identified 33 people that it wants extradited from Sweden and Finland and will renew efforts to take them into custody after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Nordic nations, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told the media on Wednesday.

“The dossiers of six PKK members and six FETO members await in Finland, while those of 10 FETO members and 11 PKK members await in Sweden,” the official was cited by the  Anadolu news agency as saying.  “We will write about their extradition again after the agreement and remind them.”

The acronyms he used stand for the Kurdish militant movement the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the influence network of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. Ankara considers both of them terrorist organizations. The PKK waged a decades-long guerilla war against the Turkish government while FETO was accused by Ankara of staging the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey further from EU than decades ago – von der Leyen READ MORE: Turkey further from EU than decades ago – von der Leyen

The Turkish goverenment has accused Sweden and Finland of harboring “terrorists” and threatened to block their bids to join NATO. The roadblock was seemingly removed this week, after the three nations signed a memorandum of understanding, in which the European nations pledged to address Turkish concerns.

Bozdag warned that the document did not mean that the accession process for Sweden and Finland was over and said his country would fight to prevent them from being “an incubator for terrorist organizations.” He was referring to funding the networks of targeted groups that allegedly operate in Europe, which the two governments pledged to eradicate.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday that the memorandum did not include any list of individuals slated for extradition. He also said his government would make its decision on whether to hand over suspects to Turkey based on European law. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made similar remarks about the policies of her country.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies