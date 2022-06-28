icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 19:14
HomeWorld News

Dozens killed in prison riot

A fire broke out in the middle of a riot at Colombia’s Tulua prison, resulting in 51 deaths
Dozens killed in prison riot
Mounted police patrol outside the prison where a deadly fire broke out in Tulua, Colombia, June 28, 2022 © AP / Andres Quintero

Some 51 people have been killed and 30 injured after a fire broke out during a prison riot and escape attempt at Tulua prison in Colombia on Tuesday morning. The prisoners reportedly set their mattresses on fire during the affray.

The fire began in a cell block housing around 200 inmates, Semana, a Colombian news site, reported. After the prisoners had lit their mattresses on fire, some tried to escape, while others – who are believed to be connected with gangs – began brawling.

Colombian Minister of Justice Wilson Ruiz Orejuela told the story slightly differently, stating that the tragedy began as a fight between inmates, one of whom set fire to a mattress. Orejuela said that the blaze spread, and the Tulua fire department had to be called in to extinguish it. 

Bogota prison riot over coronavirus leaves 23 dead and 83 injured – Colombian justice ministry (VIDEOS)
Read more
Bogota prison riot over coronavirus leaves 23 dead and 83 injured – Colombian justice ministry (VIDEOS)

It is unclear how many inmates perished in the fire and how many died as a result of the fighting.   

As families of the prisoners gathered outside the facility to learn of the fates of their loved ones, officials read out a list of survivors. All of the inmates held in other cell blocks were described as being “in perfect condition.”

According to Semana, there were 1,267 inmates in the entire facility at the time of the tragedy, around 200 more than the prison was designed to hold.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has called for an investigation into the incident, while President-elect Gustavo Petro called for a “complete rethinking of prison policy” aimed at protecting the “humanization of the prison and the dignity of the prisoner.”

A similar scenario played out at Bogota’s Modelo Prison in March 2020, when a protest over sanitary conditions devolved into a violent riot that killed 23 prisoners and injured more than 100. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies