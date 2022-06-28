icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Extreme weather breaks city record of nearly 150 years

Tokyo has been hit by the worst June heatwave since observation began in 1875
People protect themselves from the heat with umbrellas in Tokyo, Japan, June 27, 2022. © David Mareuil / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The Japanese government has urged people not to turn off air conditioners as Tokyo experiences the worst June heatwave since records began.

Newspaper Asahi Shimbun cited fire officials as saying that 80 people, aged 12 to 96, were hospitalized for suspected heat-related illnesses in Tokyo on Monday. Reports said that 76 more people were hospitalized on Tuesday.

Temperatures in the city reached 35.1 Celsius (95.18 Fahrenheit) by 1pm local time on Tuesday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the heatwave will remain, with temperatures expected to peak in Tokyo at 36 Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday and Thursday. 

The national record for the hottest day in June was broken on Saturday, when the temperature clocked in at 40.2 Celsius (104.36 Fahrenheit) in Isesaki, a city around 95 kilometers (51 miles) from Tokyo. 

Despite the sweltering heat, the authorities urged people not to abandon efforts to conserve energy. They asked residents to turn off unnecessary lights and electronic devices on certain days and hours. 

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda, nevertheless, encouraged people to use air conditioners. 

“Apparently there are some elderly people who have turned off their air conditioners because we are asking people to save energy, but please – it’s this hot – don’t hesitate about cooling off,” Hagiuda said, as quoted by Reuters.

