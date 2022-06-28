Biden skips G7 summit finale, gives no speech

The US president did not attend the closing event of the G7 summit in Germany due to bad weather

US President Joe Biden didn’t deliver remarks during the closing session of the G7 summit in Germany on Tuesday, deviating from his published schedule. The White House said bad weather had forced the US leader to alter his plans.

Biden was supposed to take a helicopter flight to Munich before boarding Air Force One to Madrid. But the travel arrangement was changed due to concerns about foggy conditions, low clouds and a chance of thunderstorms near the G7 summit site, his office said. Biden skipped the last part of the meeting and traveled in a motorcade to Madrid instead.

In Spain, Biden is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI. Later in the day, he is to take part in the opening dinner of the two-day summit of NATO leaders. There he will again meet some of the G7 leaders he just waved goodbye to in Germany.