icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 13:43
HomeWorld News

Biden skips G7 summit finale, gives no speech

The US president did not attend the closing event of the G7 summit in Germany due to bad weather
Biden skips G7 summit finale, gives no speech
Joe Biden (front) and during a 'quad' meeting at the G7 summit at Elmau Castle, Germany. ©Stefan Rousseau / Pool / Getty Images

US President Joe Biden didn’t deliver remarks during the closing session of the G7 summit in Germany on Tuesday, deviating from his published schedule. The White House said bad weather had forced the US leader to alter his plans.

Biden was supposed to take a helicopter flight to Munich before boarding Air Force One to Madrid. But the travel arrangement was changed due to concerns about foggy conditions, low clouds and a chance of thunderstorms near the G7 summit site, his office said. Biden skipped the last part of the meeting and traveled in a motorcade to Madrid instead.

In Spain, Biden is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI. Later in the day, he is to take part in the opening dinner of the two-day summit of NATO leaders. There he will again meet some of the G7 leaders he just waved goodbye to in Germany.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies