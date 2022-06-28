icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 09:10
HomeWorld News

Britain attempts to lure Russian talent

PM Boris Johnson has extended an invitation meant for Ukrainian scientists to their counterparts in Russia
Britain attempts to lure Russian talent
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Aleksey Kudenko

Russian scientists, who oppose President Vladimir Putin’s government, are welcome to move to the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Bavaria on Monday, Johnson addressed the “Russian scientists and researchers who are looking upon Putin’s violence in dismay, and who no longer feel safe in Russia.” Johnson invited them to “come to the UK and work in a country that values openness, freedom and the pursuit of knowledge.

Britain has also expanded the budget for the so-called ‘researchers at risk scheme,’ which now totals nearly £13 million ($15.9 million), he noted. Launched in March this year, the program was designed to help Ukrainian scientists relocate to the UK and support them financially. More than 130 academics have taken up the offer, according to a British government statement.

UK could send Ukrainian refugees to Rwanda – PM READ MORE: UK could send Ukrainian refugees to Rwanda – PM

Johnson said that the UK’s “world-leading universities, research institutions and tech businesses are no different” from ordinary Britons, who have opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the conflict.

On top of that, Britain’s Department for International Trade will be offering temporary relocation and mentorship to Ukrainian science and tech business leaders.

Announcing the expansion of the scheme, the British prime minister expressed confidence that it would help both “Ukraine and the UK thrive” in the future. Johnson added that, it is science and technology that “will be decisive in ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies