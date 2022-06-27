Climate protesters paralyze Sydney

11 arrested under a new law targeting ‘anarchist protesters’

Dozens of climate change protesters have disrupted Monday morning rush hour traffic in Sydney, Australia. Despite multiple arrests, the ‘Blockade Australia’ group vowed to continue their action throughout the entire week.

One woman was arrested after she chained herself to the steering wheel of her vehicle and blocked the Sydney Harbour Tunnel, police confirmed. At least ten more people were reportedly arrested elsewhere as the protesters marched through the city, followed by police.

At one point, an apparently disgruntled motorist was seen trying to drive through the blockade, as the activists jumped in front of the car. It was unclear if anyone suffered any injuries.

Watch the moment a fed-up commuter drove straight through the ‘Blockade Australia’ climate change protest in Sydney this morning.pic.twitter.com/EQdeUX7bLD — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 27, 2022

The protest was organized by the Blockade Australia group, who in the past repeatedly accused Australia of “driving the climate crisis,” and promised to continue their "week of resistance against climate destruction."

The same group was behind a five-day blockade of Port Botany, one of Australia's largest deepwater seaports, back in March.

#Breaking: Sydney's CBD has been taken over by climate protesters from Blockade Australia.Protesters started at Hyde Park and are marching throughout the city toward the Harbour Bridge.Police are close by and are expected to make arrests. pic.twitter.com/2FI0DbHSzu — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) June 26, 2022

In response, the New South Wales government passed a new legislation, introducing fines of up to $22,000 and up to two years in jail for blocking critical infrastructure, including major roads. Authorities promised that harsh penalties won’t target “legitimate” community rallies, but only “anarchist protesters” who threaten major disruptions.