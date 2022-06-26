icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2022 12:04
HomeWorld News

Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters

The Fukushima-based International UFO Institute says it recorded 452 sightings over the past year
Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
Researcher Takeharu Mikami presents evidence of UFO sightings. © YouTube / International UFO Research Institute

The privately-owned International UFO Institute, which was established in the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima in the summer of 2021, shared the results of its first year of operations on Saturday.

The institute is headed by Takeharu Mikami, the editor-in-chief of Mu magazine (which covers supernatural phenomena and occult mysteries), and operates in Fukushima’s Iinomachi district.

The area has long been famous for UFO encounters around Senganmori mountain.

Mikami told journalists that his researchers have so far registered 452 UFO-like sightings over the past year – 125 of which are backed by photos, and 24 others by videos.

RT
© YouTube / International UFO Research Institute

All of the materials have been analyzed with the use of special software to ensure they are not fake, he said.

Russian space chief believes in alien life
Read more
Russian space chief believes in alien life

However, only a handful of the images have been released to the public. They capture what looks like saucer-shaped objects of unknown origin in the skies.

“It is not a bird; it is likely a UFO,” Mikami said, commenting on one of the pictures.

The authorities have put a lot of effort into promoting Iinomachi district as the home of aliens in Japan.

The local UFO Fureaikan Museum, which works with Mikami, has a collection of around 3,000 documents and other materials on the topic. Over the past year, the number of visitors has grown by about 1.6 times.

There are also plans to attract visitors to the area with a parade featuring people dressed as aliens.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global segregation? Rasigan Maharajh, economist at Tshwane University of Technology
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies