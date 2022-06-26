icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2022 08:47
HomeWorld News

MPs want abortion rights inscribed into constitution

“What happened elsewhere must not happen in France,” a French lawmaker says
MPs want abortion rights inscribed into constitution
Protesters hold signs reading ‘Abortion is a right’ during a rally in support of worldwide abortion rights in Paris. © AFP / Stephane De Sakutin

Reacting to the US Supreme Court’s decision to roll back the constitutional protection for abortion, a group of French MPs from President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party moved to inscribe the right to abortion into the constitution.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, returning the responsibility to decide on abortion rights to the individual states. The ruling, which is expected to lead to restrictions in around half of the country, became a shock for many not only in America, but also abroad.

“What happened elsewhere must not happen in France,” Marie-Pierre Rixain, a lawmaker for the Renaissance party, said.

Amending the French Constitution will allow abortion rights to be cemented for future generations, Rixain told AP.

US is now international ‘outlier’ – Biden
Read more
US is now international ‘outlier’ – Biden

According to the statement by the Renaissance lawmakers, the bill they are proposing would make it “impossible to deprive a person of the right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy.”

The US Supreme Court’s decision is “catastrophic for women around the world,” Aurore Berge, who leads Macron’s party group in the parliament, told France Inter radio.

“Women’s rights are still rights that are fragile and are regularly called into question,” she said.

Abortion rights in France are guaranteed by legislation from 1975, but, according to Berge, they require even stronger protections. “We don’t change the constitution like we change the law.”

US abortion ruling triggers ‘violent extremism’ warning
Read more
US abortion ruling triggers ‘violent extremism’ warning

Macron’s Ensemble! (Together) coalition, which includes the Renaissance party, lost its absolute majority in parliament after the election a week ago, with right-wing and leftist parties now expected to complicate the implementation of Macron’s domestic policies.

“The new MPs… especially from the National Rally [of Marine Le Pen] are fierce opponents of women’s access to abortion and I think that we shouldn’t take any chances in this matter,” Berge said.

The French government will “strongly support this bill,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted. “For all women, for human rights, we must set this achievement in stone,” she said.

Macron also considers abortion to be “a fundamental right for all women” that must be protected, as he tweeted in response to the US Supreme Court ruling.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global segregation? Rasigan Maharajh, economist at Tshwane University of Technology
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies