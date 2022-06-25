Protesters clash with police in Los Angeles

The LAPD has issued dispersal orders in some areas as demonstrations over the repeal of Roe v. Wade grow violent

Protesters were seen trading blows with police officers in Los Angeles, California, as street unrest broke out in cities across the US following the Supreme Court’s repeal of a landmark abortion case.

The clashes were captured in videos circulating on social media late on Friday night, with demonstrators seen hurling objects, including fireworks, at police and openly tussling with law enforcement.

Protesters surround a group of police officers and yell at them to go home and throw liquids on them. Police use batons and chase protesters down. pic.twitter.com/4GdP5XhGxG — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) June 25, 2022

Officers responded with batons, and appeared to make several arrests, later issuing a dispersal order for those gathered in the area around 4th and Main Street in downtown LA.

NEW: Things are getting physical IN #DTLA between protesters and LAPD officers. This is the intersection of Main and 5th Streets. @KTLApic.twitter.com/kU4JQcORiB — Andre Tinoco (@TinocoReports) June 25, 2022

The decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case – which underpinned federal abortion protections – was quickly met with outrage from 'pro-choice' activists around the country, with a crowd of protesters gathering around the Supreme Court in Washington, DC within hours of the announcement.

Shit is getting real pic.twitter.com/qusZIstxLy — Notorious TDB (@TinaDesireeBerg) June 25, 2022

Demonstrations later popped up in other cities, and forceful police responses were also seen in Phoenix, Arizona, where officers were filmed firing tear gas into a crowd from the state capitol building.