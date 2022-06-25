icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2022 04:49
HomeWorld News

Protesters clash with police in Los Angeles

The LAPD has issued dispersal orders in some areas as demonstrations over the repeal of Roe v. Wade grow violent
Protesters gather outside a federal courthouse to protest a Supreme Court ruling on abortion, in Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2022. ©  AP / Jae C. Hong

Protesters were seen trading blows with police officers in Los Angeles, California, as street unrest broke out in cities across the US following the Supreme Court’s repeal of a landmark abortion case.

The clashes were captured in videos circulating on social media late on Friday night, with demonstrators seen hurling objects, including fireworks, at police and openly tussling with law enforcement.

Officers responded with batons, and appeared to make several arrests, later issuing a dispersal order for those gathered in the area around 4th and Main Street in downtown LA.

The decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case – which underpinned federal abortion protections – was quickly met with outrage from 'pro-choice' activists around the country, with a crowd of protesters gathering around the Supreme Court in Washington, DC within hours of the announcement.

Demonstrations later popped up in other cities, and forceful police responses were also seen in Phoenix, Arizona, where officers were filmed firing tear gas into a crowd from the state capitol building.

