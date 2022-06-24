icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jun, 2022 15:23
HomeWorld News

First US state implements Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Missouri activated a ‘trigger law’ banning the procedure
First US state implements Supreme Court ruling on abortion
FILE PHOTO: Pro-choice supporters and staff of Planned Parenthood hold a rally outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Missouri has banned performing or inducing an abortion except in case of “medical emergency” under a “trigger law” activated by the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v Wade’s federal abortion protections on Friday.

The top court’s decision cleared the way for states to adopt their own laws governing abortion. A 2019 law passed by the Missouri legislature, which declares that “no abortion shall be performed or induced upon a woman, except in cases of medicalemergency,” is explicitly set to take effect after the Supreme Court “has overruled, in whole or in part, Roe v Wade.”

The so-called trigger law has been activated by state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who signed it into action in the wake of the Supreme Court decision on Friday, declaring it a “monumental day for the sanctity of life.

READ MORE: US Supreme Court makes landmark abortion ruling

The law makes performing or inducing an abortion a class B felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison. Unlike many laws governing abortion, it does not make exceptions for rape or incest. Additionally, it does not allow the prosecution of women who receive abortions.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies