icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2022 12:36
HomeWorld News

Russia responds to use of Western arms in Ukraine

If any of the weapons reach the front line without being destroyed, Moscow will monitor how they are used, the Kremlin says
Russia responds to use of Western arms in Ukraine
A Bundeswehr self-propelled howitzer 2000 (PzH 2000 for short) drives around the training area during the 'Wettiner Heide' exercise. © Philipp Schulze / picture alliance via Getty Images

Russia’s defense ministry will monitor how Ukraine’s armed forces use the weapons being delivered from Germany and the US, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. He noted that the weapons would, of course, first have to “reach the frontline” without being destroyed on the way.

The statement came after Peskov was asked if Moscow was willing to trust Ukraine’s promises to Western countries that it will not use the weapons it is being provided to carry out attacks on Russia.

“We carefully record all episodes of the use of these weapons,” the spokesperson replied. “So, if any of these weapons reach the front lines and are not destroyed by our military, we will track how they are being used.”

On Wednesday, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told lawmakers in Berlin that she had received assurances from her Ukrainian counterpart Alexey Reznikov that Kiev will only use the weapons it receives from the West for self defense and will not use them to strike Russian territory. That was after Germany delivered seven 155-millimeter self-propelled PzH 2000 howitzers, along with other military equipment, to the Ukrainian armed forces the day before.

Ukraine issued guarantees on use of weapons – Germany
Read more
Ukraine issued guarantees on use of weapons – Germany

While Ukraine has given similar assurances to other Western suppliers of heavy weaponry, who are concerned the conflict could escalate even further, officials in Kiev have also repeatedly indicated that they consider Crimea to be part of their country rather than Russia, insisting that Ukraine has the right to strike the peninsula with Western arms.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies