Airliner catches fire after crash landing

At least 4 injured in the mishap at Miami International Airport

At least four people have been injured after a civilian passenger liner crash-landed and caught fire at the Miami International Airport in Florida on Tuesday evening. There were 126 people on board the Red Air flight 203 from Santo Domingo, local media reported.

The MD80 passenger jet ended up skidding off the runway, destroying a small building and a communications tower before catching fire. Preliminary reports suggest something may have gone wrong with the landing gear.

The incident happened at 5:30pm local time. Fire crews responded to the incident and were able to quickly put out the fire, which broke out on the right wing of the plane after the crash. However, two runways on the south side of the airport remain closed.

The plane was safely evacuated. Of the 125 passengers and 11 crew on board, four people suffered minor injuries. Two or three of them were transported to an area hospital, according to reports.

RedAir, based in the Dominican Republic, is a low-cost carrier founded in late 2021. On Monday, the company announced it would add 20 more weekly flights to the US, including three daily trips between Miami and Santo Domingo, starting on July 25.