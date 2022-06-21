icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin gives update on newest Sarmat ICBM deployment
21 Jun, 2022 10:25
HomeWorld News

EU gives advice on ‘compensating for’ Russian gas

The European Commission urged people to lower the heating by two degrees
EU gives advice on ‘compensating for’ Russian gas
© Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

The EU could conserve energy in order to completely compensate for Russian gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

“If we… decrease the heating in Europe by two degrees, or the cooling, less air conditioning, this would compensate for the whole delivery [from] Nord Stream 1,” von der Leyen told The Irish Times, referring to the Baltic Sea pipeline that delivers gas from Russia to Germany.

The commission chief said Brussels has emergency plans to mitigate the impact of any disruptions of the supply, which include conserving energy and prioritizing needs.

“It’s a lot of work still. And the circumstances are serious,” von der Leyen said.

Russian gas company Gazprom reduced the flow via Nord Stream 1, citing technical issues.

EU must not ‘backslide’ to coal-burning – EU Commission
Read more
EU must not ‘backslide’ to coal-burning – EU Commission

The EU plans to phase out Russian gas by 2030 as part of the response to Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, which was launched in late February. However, several countries, including Germany, have repeatedly warned that their economies would suffer if the flow of gas stops immediately.

Last week, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck once again called on people and businesses to cut back on their energy use. “The time to do this has arrived,” he said. “Every kilowatt-hour helps in this situation.”

Habeck later said that more gas must be pumped into storage facilities and that coal-fired power plants have to be used to backfill the energy needed to generate electricity. The Netherlands and Austria said they would also lift restrictions on coal-burning.

Reuters reported that Italy may declare a state of alert on gas this week, which would trigger measures aimed at reducing gas consumption.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies