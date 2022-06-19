icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2022 15:15
HomeWorld News

Israel hit by ‘new Covid wave’

Officials are reportedly looking at bringing back the indoor mask mandate
Israel hit by ‘new Covid wave’
A hospital worker tends to a Covid-19 patient in Ashkelon, Israel, February 2022. © Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP

Israel has been hit by a new Covid-19 wave, with a rise in patients infected with the BA.5 variant, the Health Ministry has said. According to reports, the government is looking at bringing back the indoor mask mandate.

“We’re careful with terminology because we had something like this a month or so ago – there was an increase, and it went down very quickly. This time is actually different, and there is a new variant, the BA.5, which is more contagious,” Ministry of Health Director General Nachman Ash told Radio 103FM on Sunday.

“I think that it’s possible to start calling this a new wave… I hope that, like during the Omicron wave, we can get through this without special restrictions.”

Israeli public broadcaster Kan, meanwhile, quoted a Health Ministry source as saying that officials will examine whether to return to the indoor mask mandate, which was lifted in late April.

Fauci tests positive for Covid
Read more
Fauci tests positive for Covid

The infection rate and hospitalizations have been rising since late March. On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported 4,931 new Covid cases, compared to 3,339 a week earlier, and 1,575 two weeks ago.

There were 158 patients in serious condition on Sunday morning, compared to 106 last week, according to Israeli media.

Israel’s top Covid-19 response official, Salman Zarka, said this week that nearly 50% of people infected with the virus had the BA.5 variant. “The variant produces a relatively mild disease among young people, but we’re seeing a rise in hospitalization,” Zarka said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies