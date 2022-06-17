icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 19:24
HomeWorld News

Paratroopers grounded after barracks orgy

The new commander has dropped the elite British unit from upcoming Balkans drills over a sex tape scandal
Paratroopers grounded after barracks orgy
FILE PHOTO: British paratroopers jump over Breville, west of France. © ROBIN UTRECHT / ANP / AFP

A battalion of the elite Parachute Regiment of the British Army will not deploy to the upcoming NATO exercises in Bosnia and Kosovo, losing out on a medal and extra pay. The unusual step was ordered on Friday by General Sir Patrick Sanders, in his first week on the job as the new British Army chief of the general staff.

Sanders sent a letter to generals and commanding officers saying that he was not prepared to “risk the NATO mission or the reputation of the British army by deploying 3 Para at this time,” referring to the 3rd Battalion. The unit was supposed to take part in 10-day annual maneuvers in the Balkans, for which the troops would get a medal and additional pay.

Paras from the 3rd Battalion will instead use the month to “reflect on where they have fallen short of what we all expect of our army,” Sanders wrote in a letter seen by the Times newspaper. The army’s operations are “founded on trust and confidence and we must hold ourselves to the highest standards,” he added.

UK offers major military training program for Ukraine
Read more
UK offers major military training program for Ukraine

A recording that surfaced earlier this month showed a woman having sex with eight members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade inside the Merville Barracks in Colchester, Essex, as dozens of other soldiers watched and some cheered them on. According to the Royal Military Police, the woman was a civilian who had reportedly been smuggled onto the base about 30 times over the past five months.

The recordings were “pretty graphic in detail,” a military source told the Times, showing sexual acts in different areas of the barracks. While the RMP established that the orgy was consensual, Sanders said the activity could have been construed to “denigrate women” and called it “unacceptable, corrosive and detrimental to the army’s reputation.”

Between the sex tape and instances of “unprofessional behavior” by the same battalion and other paratroopers during an exercise in North Macedonia in May, Sanders said the unit was “not demonstrating the levels of discipline and respect for others expected” of the British military.

Sanders’s decision comes less than a week after he took over the job from General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith. Formerly the head of Strategic Command, Sanders reportedly “narrowly” missed out on overseeing the entire British military. That job went to Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who assumed the post in November.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies