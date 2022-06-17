icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 08:16
HomeWorld News

Israel secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with the US – WSJ

America is making sure the IDF attacks don’t interfere with their operations in the country, US officials claim
Israel secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with the US – WSJ
Israel's F-15 fighter jet planes in the air over Hermon Mount near the Syrian border. © AFP / Jalaa Marey

Israeli strikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria have been carried out with the secret approval of the US military, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been coordinating their attacks on Syrian targets with the Pentagon and US Central Command, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing current and former US officials.

The dialogue was reportedly needed to ensure raids by Israeli jets didn’t interfere with the operations of the US contingent, stationed at the Al-Tanf base near Syria’s border with Jordan.

According to the sources, the vast majority of the IDF strikes have been reviewed by Washington. But the US didn’t help the Israelis pick their targets, they added.

Damascus Airport ‘disabled’ by ‘Israeli’ attack
Read more
Damascus Airport ‘disabled’ by ‘Israeli’ attack

It’s a “well-developed and deliberate process,” one former US official said.

The secrecy surrounding those contacts “shows how Washington has sought to support its Israeli ally without being drawn into Israel’s shadow war against Iran,” the WSJ noted.

Israel has struck numerous targets in Syria in recent years with the aim of reducing the influence of its arch-rival Iran. Together with Moscow, Tehran has been helping Damascus fight international terrorism.

Syrian authorities have protested the IDF raids, saying they violate the country’s sovereignty and international law. Damascus also considers the US presence at the Al-Tanf base an illegal occupation.

READ MORE: Israel attacks Syria in broad daylight. We shouldn't actively ignore it

“There is tacit American support for the Israelis acting to blunt the Iranians’ efforts to spread weapons around and build their leverage throughout the region. But there has also been a consistent hesitancy about wanting any fingerprints on this,” Dennis Ross, a former US Middle East peace envoy, told the WSJ.

“It would be irresponsible if there was not deconfliction and coordination because of the risk that we could have an inadvertent problem,” Ross added.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies