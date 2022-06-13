icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2022 17:49
HomeWorld News

UK judge throws out Africa deportation appeal

With the appeal quashed, the Home Office is poised to fly the first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday
UK judge throws out Africa deportation appeal
Protesters stand outside the High Court while a ruling on Rwanda deportation flights takes place in London, Britain, June 13, 2022 © AP / Alastair Grant

The UK Court of Appeal ruled on Monday that an earlier decision allowing the government to send asylum seekers to Rwanda cannot be overturned. The decision paves the way for the first plane to depart for the African nation on Tuesday.

The appeal, brought by two human rights groups and a trade union, was dismissed by Judge Rabinder Singh, who argued that his appeals court could not interfere with a “clear and detailed” ruling by a High Court judge on Friday, which gave the go-ahead to the deportation flights.

A separate challenge to the ruling, brought by the NGO Asylum Aid, is currently being heard at the High Court.

With that last-ditch challenge unlikely to succeed, only eight asylum seekers will be aboard Tuesday’s flight. The Care4Calais NGO said on Friday that the flight was initially slated to take 31 people, but 23 “had their Rwanda tickets canceled” for unknown reasons.

UK poised to send first asylum seekers to Africa
Read more
UK poised to send first asylum seekers to Africa

With the number of migrants reaching Britain’s shores hitting a record 28,300 in 2021, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a deal in April whereby Rwanda would house migrants seeking asylum in Britain in exchange for a down payment of £120 million ($148 million). News of the scheme caused outrage among many, but Johnson insisted that it would make the people-smuggling route to the UK unpopular and take the heat off of Britain’s social services.

Those migrants whose UK asylum applications are accepted will then be granted refugee status in the UK.

For reasons that he would not elaborate on, Johnson said last month that refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine would not be sent to Rwanda, but would instead be ushered into the UK and allowed to bring their relatives.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Blame game
0:00
26:21
Liberty of colonialism? Shahida Wizarat, professor at the Institute of Business Management in Karachi
0:00
28:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies