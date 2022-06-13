icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2022 15:14
HomeWorld News

NRA responds to gun control deal

US gun rights group encourages ‘real solutions’ to ‘stop violence’ following Congress’ bipartisan reform package
NRA responds to gun control deal
Anti-gun demonstrators in Orlando © Getty Images / Paul Hennessy

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has vowed to “continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies” in response to the bipartisan “framework” passed by both houses of Congress over the weekend.

The American gun rights group said in a statement on Sunday that it was “committed to real solutions to help stop violence in our communities” but stressed that it “does not take positions on ‘frameworks’” and promised to make its opinion known “when the full text of the bill is available for review.” 

Encouraging politicians to “provide more resources to secure our schools, fix…our severely broken mental health system and support law enforcement,” the NRA’s statement hit on its usual points, stressing the importance of not impinging on Americans’ Second Amendment right to bear arms while offering up alternative possibilities for curbing gun violence.

US lawmakers reach deal on gun control READ MORE: US lawmakers reach deal on gun control

The NRA will continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies, initiatives that override constitutional due process protections and efforts to deprive law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones into this or any other legislation,” the statement concluded.

The reform “framework” includes funding to promote state crisis intervention orders, the expansion of mental health services in schools and for families, stricter controls on gun purchases for individuals under the age of 21, a crackdown on “straw buyers” (individuals who use their clean record to purchase firearms for someone else), and further funding for school resource officers.

However, the details of the legislation have not been hammered out, and gun rights advocates and gun control proponents are waiting to see how Congress might attempt to strike a balance between protecting constitutional rights and making families uneasy at the recent uptick in reported mass shootings feel safe.

READ MORE: American lawmakers demand explanations from gun manufacturers

President Joe Biden has praised the package, declaring that while “it does not do everything that I think is needed,” it “reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.”

Opponents of the reform package have called for enforcing existing laws before passing new ones, pointing out that critical safety procedures were not followed in recent tragedies like the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Blame game
0:00
26:21
Liberty of colonialism? Shahida Wizarat, professor at the Institute of Business Management in Karachi
0:00
28:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies