Pelosi accused of blocking questions ‘that make sense’

The January 6 probe refuses to consider certain inconvenient truths, according to a Florida congressman

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida) has accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of shutting down questions from two separate congressional probes into how the January 6th riots were allowed to occur in an interview with Fox’s Dan Bongino on Saturday.

“In the House, Nancy Pelosi has blocked the questions that make sense, like did you have embedded FBI assets, what happened to the intel report that the FBI sent to the Capitol police three or four days before January 6?” the congressman stated.

Pelosi also refused to answer “the biggest question of all,” he claimed.

“What happened to the National Guard troops that Donald Trump authorized on January 4? How come they were not at the Capitol or even close by on January 6?”

Donalds, a member of the congressional oversight committee, revealed that Pelosi “shut down” the committee’s inquiry into the riots at the end of its second hearing on the subject because, as he saw it, his Republican colleagues were getting too close to the truth. That probe was followed by an independent commission, which Donalds said Pelosi also aborted. “Then she created her Politburo, which everybody got to see last night on the news networks.”

While acknowledging that “the violence and the riots at the Capitol were real,” Donalds dismissed the “political conspiracy that Donald Trump wanted an insurrection” as “insane.” As Bongino pointed out that the widely-televised hearings on the riots seemed unable to decide whether the chaos had been plotted far in advance or “incited” on the spot by Trump – an “offense” for which the then-president was impeached a second time the Florida congressman agreed the hearings were meant to “create a narrative where none exists.”

Pelosi was far from the only powerful Biden administration ally to attempt to stonewall inquiry into the FBI’s role in the supposed insurrection. When asked the question of “how many agents or assets of the federal government were present on January 6, whether they agitated to go into the Capitol, and if any of them did” by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) during a hearing in October, Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to answer, citing an ongoing investigation.

In attempting to explain the sloppy attempts at narrative control by Pelosi and her allies, Donalds pointed out that today's Democrats were “the same political party that wanted everybody to believe Russia collusion. And we found out the only collusion was from the DNC and Hillary Clinton.”

The Trump-launched Durham probe into the origins of the “Russian collusion” scandal recently revealed that not only did the bogus “collusion” narrative originate with the Hillary Clinton campaign, but that she personally approved leaking to the media a phony story claiming the Trump campaign had been in contact with Russia’s Alfa Bank. FBI emails made public in the course of the probe also revealed that former President Barack Obama approved going public with the claim that Russia had hacked the Democratic National Committee even before the FBI had received and examined an image of the supposedly hacked server from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.