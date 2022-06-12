icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jun, 2022 10:09
HomeWorld News

Chinese AI-operated drone ship completes maiden sea voyage (VIDEO)

Sub: The unmanned vessel can fight all types of enemies, local media says
Chinese AI-operated drone ship completes maiden sea voyage (VIDEO)

Beijing’s unmanned stealth combat vessel has successfully completed its three-hour maiden sea voyage off Panzhi Island in the East China Sea, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

The state-run newspaper Global Times reported that the 200-ton ship can be sent into “dangerous combat zones” on reconnaissance missions and to fight aircraft, submarines and other surface vessels without the risk of casualties aboard.

The paper added that drone ships could be used for coastal defense, or operate alongside larger vessels.

The ship can travel at speeds of more than 20 knots (37kph) and sail safely in rough seas.

The South China Morning Post noted that the vessel’s design is similar to the US Navy’s stealth guided missile destroyer USS Zumwalt and the Sea Hunter naval drone.

Zou Long, the on-site project leader, told reporters that the drone will perform collision avoidance tests and undergo additional trials.

The ship was formally launched in 2019. It conducted test voyages on Poyang Lake in eastern China before sailing into the sea.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Liberty of colonialism? Shahida Wizarat, professor at the Institute of Business Management in Karachi
0:00
28:52
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies