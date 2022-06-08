icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2022 13:44
HomeWorld News

Russian ambassador to US claims he was encouraged to defect

Russia’s envoy to the US said he received a letter suggesting he contact the State Department and switch his allegiance
Russian ambassador to US claims he was encouraged to defect
Russia’s ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov © AFP / Justin Sullivan

Russia’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has revealed that he received a letter inviting him to condemn President Vladimir Putin.

The message proposed that he should “give up on his motherland and condemn the actions of the Russian president,” Antonov told Russia’s Channel 1 on Tuesday.

“If I wanted to do so, I was told to contact the office of Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman,” he added.

The Russian Embassy has written to the US State Department demanding to know “what it all meant”, the diplomat said.

Antonov also claimed that people have been handing out cards allegedly containing FBI contacts outside the Russian Embassy compound, and inviting staff to have a chat with US special services.

Ambassador reveals US view on relations with Russia
Read more
Ambassador reveals US view on relations with Russia

He also noted that American media published articles calling on Russian service personnel and diplomats to betray their country, he added.

“I stress my firm rejection of such policies and such treatment of Russian diplomats,” the ambassador said.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have sharply deteriorated since the launch of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine in late February.

The US has been actively backing Kiev with arms, funds and intelligence. Last month, US President Joe Biden approved a vast $40 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Washington has imposed harsh economic sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, including a ban on oil imports, while also putting pressure on countries who continue to  cooperate with Moscow.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies