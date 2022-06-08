icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2022 14:20
HomeWorld News

White House assesses state of US economy

It is better than it was a year ago, despite what the American public believes, Biden’s press secretary claimed
White House assesses state of US economy
FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing. © Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

American consumers may feel gloomy about the US economy, considering the rampant inflation, but its state is actually better than it was only a year ago, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed during her regular press briefing on Tuesday.

She was commenting on the recent Wall Street Journal-NORC opinion poll, in which some 83% of people described the state of the American economy as “poor or not so good.” The number reflects general anxiety about gas prices and other necessities, but the country is “in a fundamentally different place compared to when the President took office and compared to this time a year ago,” the spokesperson told journalists.

Biden declares US energy emergency READ MORE: Biden declares US energy emergency

She countered the fresh data with a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve in October and November of last year, which showed 78% of American adults “doing OK” or better financially. The same report was mentioned by the president on Friday in his remarks about employment in the country.

The WSJ poll gave a less rosy picture of the financial circumstances of most Americans, with 35% saying they were not satisfied with them at all.

“What we’re trying to say, what I’m trying to say to you is that the economy is in a better place than it has been historically,” Jean-Pierre said, referring to the fact that the Federal Reserve started compiling its data in 2013 and that last year’s metric was the best so far.

She also said the Biden administration sympathized with the hardships of Americans and assured that it had “the best tools to make sure that we bring down inflation.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies