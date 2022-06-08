icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2022 09:06
Car rams into crowd in Berlin

One person was reportedly killed and at least eight others injured in the incident
A view of the scene after a car drove into pedestrians in Berlin on June 8, 2022. © Erbil Basay / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man has driven a car into a crowd in Berlin’s central Charlottenburg district, city police reported on Wednesday. The fire department said one person was killed and at least eight others injured in the incident.

In the initial stages of the operation, the rescue workers were assuming that 30 people had been injured.

A view of the scene after a car drove into pedestrians in Berlinâs city center, Germany on June 8, 2022. © Erbil Basay / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Berlin police said they have not yet determined if the motorist’s action was intentional or accidental. The driver has been arrested, they said on Twitter.

Berlin’s city traffic control center urged drivers to avoid the area, which has been cordoned off by law enforcement.

Local media reported that the incident occurred on the corner of Rankestrasse and Tauentzienstrasse. The location is close to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, one of Berlin’s famous landmarks.

Eyewitnesses told Die Welt that the car had driven at a high speed from the west, leaving a trail of destruction in its path before crashing into a shop window. Berliner Zeitung said that witnesses identified the car as a silver Renault and described the driver as a young person.

A view of the scene after a car drove into pedestrians in Berlinâs city center, Germany on June 8, 2022. © Erbil Basay / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The incident occurred not far from the site of the December 2016 terrorist attack in which a radical Islamist deliberately drove a truck through a Christmas market operating next to the historic church. That attack claimed 12 lives and left 56 people injured.

