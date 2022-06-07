icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2022 18:14
HomeWorld News

UK upgrades monkeypox threat

It will be considered a “notifiable” disease now that there are over 300 cases
UK upgrades monkeypox threat
A digitally-colorized microscope image of monkeypox virions. © Getty Images / Smith Collection / Gado

The monkeypox threat level has been ramped up in the UK and it is set to be listed as a “notifiable disease” in law starting from June 8, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Tuesday. The move means doctors in England will have to notify local authorities when they detect a patient suspected to have the virus.

“This new legislation will support us and our health partners to swiftly identify, treat, and control the disease,” the monkeypox incident director at UKHSA, Wendi Shepherd, said in a statement.

“It also supports us with the swift collection and analysis of data which enables us to detect possible outbreaks of the disease and trace close contacts rapidly, whilst offering vaccinations where appropriate to limit onward transmission.”

Monkeypox cases ‘just tip of iceberg’ – WHO
Read more
Monkeypox cases ‘just tip of iceberg’ – WHO

Moreover, monkeypox-related NHS testing and treatment will be free for everyone under the new guidance. The measure is expected to encourage people experiencing symptoms of the virus to come forward, including foreigners who would otherwise have to pay for treatment.

The announcement comes as Britain smashed past the 300 monkeypox cases mark. On Monday, 77 new cases of the disease were detected across the UK, with a vast majority of them identified in England.

Worldwide, the number of monkeypox cases has already surpassed 1,000, with the disease detected in some 29 non-endemic countries. On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stepped up its monkeypox guidance as well, upgrading its alert to level 2 and urging the public to “practice enhanced precautions” against the disease.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Client state?
0:00
29:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies