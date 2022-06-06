icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2022 14:27
China denies Canada’s spy claim

Beijing has rejected allegations raised by Ottawa that accused Chinese pilots of buzzing spy planes on North Korean patrols
FILE PHOTO. CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft. © Wikipedia / Aldo Bidini

Beijing has accused Canada of ramping up reconnaissance flight “provocations” against China, conducted under the guise of North Korean patrol missions. The remarks were made in response to Ottawa bemoaning the “unprofessional” behavior of Chinese military pilots, who have allegedly been flying too close to the spy planes.

“Recently, Canadian military aircraft have stepped up close-up reconnaissance and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, which endangers China’s national security and the safety of frontline personnel of both sides,” China’s Defense Ministry spokesman, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, said in a statement on Monday.

The Chinese military has taken necessary measures in response to “unfriendly and unprofessional operations” of the Canadian side, the official added. The actions of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) have been “reasonable, effective, safe, and professional,” the official added.

“The Chinese military urges the Canadian military to face up to the seriousness of the situation, strictly discipline its frontline troops and not conduct any risky and provocative acts, otherwise, all serious consequences arising therefrom should be borne by the Canadian side,” the spokesman warned.

The remarks came in response to allegations raised by Ottawa last week. The Canadian Armed Forces accused Chinese pilots of flying dangerously close to Canada’s CP-140 Aurora reconnaissance aircraft and not adhering “to international air safety norms.”

The planes came so close to one another that some Chinese pilots were “very clearly visible” during their attempts to “divert our patrol aircraft from their flight path,” Canada claimed. According to Canadian media reports, some of the Chinese pilots were even “raising their middle fingers” during close encounters with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

