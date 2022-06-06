icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2022 09:55
HomeWorld News

UK PM Johnson faces no-confidence vote on Monday

Tories’ 1922 Committee is to decide on whether the party wants the embattled leader to remain in power
UK PM Johnson faces no-confidence vote on Monday
FILE PHOTO. Boris Johnson arrives for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on May 10, 2022. ©Toby Melville - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the British Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee, has announced that the threshold has been reached for a vote of confidence in the leadership of Boris Johnson. It has been scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

There will be a two-hour window for voting, with results announced at a point of time yet to be determined, a statement outlined. Brady said the results will be available “shortly” after the ballot closes.

Johnson is facing a challenge due to a number of scandals that have occurred under his leadership, including what has become known as “partygate”  – several instances when government officials held gatherings in violation of their own Covid-19 restrictions. Opponents of the prime minister believe he has failed the country and his party and should be ousted.

Boris Johnson reveals whether he intends to remain in power
Read more
Boris Johnson reveals whether he intends to remain in power

At least 15% of Tory MPs, or 54 people, have sent letters to Brady expressing their lack of confidence in Johnson’s leadership. This triggered the vote under party rules. If he survives, Johnson would be immune for one year to another attempt by party members to unseat him.

Brady declined to tell journalists when exactly the threshold had been reached, stating that some MPs had said in their letters that he should consider the quorum effective after the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Number Ten welcomed the development, saying a confidence vote would “end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on.” Johnson has previously stated that he didn’t believe his involvement in ‘partygate’ warranted his resignation and said that abandoning his position now would be “irresponsible.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Client state?
0:00
29:18
No signs of light? Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies