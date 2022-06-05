icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2022 07:35
HomeWorld News

Dozens killed in container depot fire

Five firefighters are among the victims of a massive blaze in Bangladesh
Dozens killed in container depot fire
Firefighters at the site of a major fire at a container facility near Chittagong, Bangladesh, June 5, 2022. © AFP

More than 30 people, including firefighters, were killed in a massive blaze and explosion at a container depot in Bangladesh’s Chittagong area.

The death toll from the blaze, which began on Saturday night, reached 33 by Sunday morning, Alauddin Talukdar, a police official stationed at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital, told the Bangla Tribune. He previously said that more than 450 were injured.

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense was quoted by the Daily Star as saying that five firefighters were killed when a container near them exploded. Fifteen firefighters were hospitalized and two others are missing.

“So many firefighters have not died in any accident in recent history,” spokesperson Shajahan Sikder said.

Bangladesh Army troops were deployed to the site to assist multiple fire crews.
The cause of the blaze is not yet clear. It is believed that chemicals were stored in some of the containers.

RT
© AFP

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No signs of light? Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
0:00
28:48
CrossTalk: ‘Sanctions, more sanctions’
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies