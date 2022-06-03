icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2022 21:01
HomeWorld News

Two women shot at US church

The shooter targeted his ex-girlfriend, then killed himself
Two women shot at US church
© Getty Images / Ittipol Nampochai

Two women were shot dead at Cornerstone Church, a megachurch in Ames, Iowa, on Thursday in what appears to have been a targeted attack by the ex-boyfriend of one of the women, the Story County Sheriff’s Office has revealed.

Eden Montang, one of the victims, had recently broken up with the alleged gunman, 32-year-old Jonathan Lee Whitlatch. The other woman was identified as Vivian Flores. Whitlatch had been arrested on Tuesday for harassment and impersonating a public official in an incident also involving Montang, according to Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald, and was scheduled to appear in court next week. 

Tulsa shooting was ‘not random’ – police chief
Read more
Tulsa shooting was ‘not random’ – police chief

The shooting took place at around 7pm local time in the parking lot of the megachurch. Montang, Flores and another friend were said to have been walking into the church when Whitlatch drove up, pulled out a 9mm handgun, and opened fire on his ex-girlfriend. He then shot himself, according to the police.

The massive church was hosting a Salt Company Kickoff event for college-age worshipers, according to its Facebook page. “We are grieving deeply,” Mark Vance of the Salt Company youth ministry said in a statement released on Thursday night. The church held a prayer service for the victims on Friday morning.

The incident took place just a few minutes after US President Joe Biden finished his latest speech demanding stricter gun control legislation. It is the latest of several widely-publicized shootings to take place in the US over the last two weeks.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Sanctions, more sanctions’
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies