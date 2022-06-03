icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2022 15:15
HomeWorld News

EU reveals bloc’s ‘moral duty’ towards Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was the bloc’s “duty” to admit Kiev
EU reveals bloc’s ‘moral duty’ towards Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, Ukraine, April 2022. © EU Commission / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said it is the EU’s “moral duty” to accept Ukraine as one of its member states. 

“I think that it is not only in our strategic interest, but it is our moral duty to make it possible that they join our European Union, and that we pave the path towards our union,” von der Leyen told the audience at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum in Slovakia on Thursday. 

“This should be our motto, supporting Ukraine on its path towards the European Union: It is not a burden, it is our historic responsibility,” she added. 

Von der Leyen, however, stressed that Kiev must still meet the standards and conditions of an EU member because “there is neither a wild card, nor a shortcut” in the accession process. 

The remarks came several days after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that all “major EU states,” except his country, opposed officially making Ukraine a candidate to join the bloc.  

Turkey suggests alternative gas transit route to EU
Read more
Turkey suggests alternative gas transit route to EU

Ukraine formally applied to join the 27-nation bloc on February 28, four days after Russia launched a military campaign against the neighboring state.  

President Volodymyr Zelensky has argued that his country “has earned” a place among EU members and should be admitted under a fast-tracked procedure. 

Last month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the “strategic ambiguity” coming from some EU states had “only emboldened” Moscow.

The European Council said on Saturday that it would further discuss Ukraine’s bid this month. Ukraine’s accession must be approved by all member states.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Sanctions, more sanctions’
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies