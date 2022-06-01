icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2022 16:59
HomeWorld News

South Korea brands North ‘enemy’ – Yonhap

The new narrative reflects Seoul’s toughening stance on Pyongyang, according to the news agency
South Korea brands North ‘enemy’ – Yonhap
South Korean Military moving to barricade for president visit at unification bridge in Paju, South Korea. © Seung-il Ryu / NurPhoto via Getty Images

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has referred to the North as “an enemy” in educational materials distributed among its troops in a move that reflects Seoul’s toughening stance on Pyongyang, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday, citing South Korean officials.

“North Korea’s provocations are security threats facing us, and as long as such security threats continue, the North’s military and its regime are our enemy,” the South’s materials for “military spirit education” read.

Last week, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who assumed office in early May, said in an interview with CNN that the age of appeasing North Korea is over. His comment apparently reflects a shift from the preceding liberal Moon Jae-in administration, which avoided such expressions as it pushed for closer inter-Korean ties. 

The South Korean military distributed the materials on May 9, following a speech by the nation’s new defense minister, Lee Jong-sup, at a parliamentary hearing where he called the North an “evident” enemy, citing especially its recent missile launches and the “nuclear threat” it poses.

Americans and South Koreans retaliate against North READ MORE: Americans and South Koreans retaliate against North

“The minister has told the National Assembly that he would ensure clear education will be given to troops about the North Korean military and the regime being our enemy,” a ministry official told Yonhap on condition of anonymity. “In line with the thrust of his remarks, we have made the materials.”

By comparison, educational materials distributed in 2019 stated that the North represented “real military threats,” adding that the country needed “capabilities to respond strongly and sternly should the North carry out provocations or hostile acts.”

The change in rhetoric occurred after North Korea launched at least 16 missile tests this year. According to US military and intelligence agencies, Pyongyang may also be gearing up for its first underground nuclear test in nearly five years.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies