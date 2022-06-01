icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2022 12:40
HomeWorld News

Top UK official joins trans debate

A woman ‘obviously’ can’t be born with a penis, Dominic Raab reportedly said, but female inmates are not at risk from trans cellmates
Top UK official joins trans debate
Trans flag. ©Tracey Quirk / EyeEm via Getty Images

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has rejected arguments by a conservative think tank that biological males identifying as women posed an increasingly serious threat to female prison inmates. He also dismissed the idea that a woman can be born with a penis, stating that this was “obviously” not the case, The Sun reported on Monday.

Raab’s remarks came in response to a report by the influential conservative think-tank Policy Exchange, which claimed the British justice system was putting women in harm’s way by allowing men to declare themselves women.

The report, penned by assistant professor at Coventry University Maureen O’Hara, argued that police, judges and prisons should put biological sex before gender. Otherwise, the author said, male offenders could cheat the system by declaring themselves transwomen.

Such people would then be searched by female officers and kept in women’s prisons, potentially posing a threat to other inmates. Meanwhile the public would receive skewed data about crime in the country as police would, for example, record male rapists as female, the report argued.

Biological males shouldn’t compete in women’s sport, says UK PM Johnson
Read more
Biological males shouldn’t compete in women’s sport, says UK PM Johnson

The deputy PM defended the standing policies on transgender individuals by bringing up the low incidence of the worst-case scenario incidents, like rape of a female inmate by a self-identifying transwoman, The Sun reported. He said the last such case happened in 2019, adding: “I think we’ve got the right approach.”

But when asked if a woman can have a penis he said: “It’s obvious a woman cannot be born with a penis.”

The latter observation by the Tory politician appears to be a commentary on the debate on trans issues in the Labour Party. MP Stella Creasy stated in an interview with The Telegraph last week that some women are born with penises, referring to transwomen.

She took a stance amid a larger struggle within the party over the definition of what a woman is. Critics, like author JK Rowling, say Labour leadership is undermining women’s rights by blurring the line between sex and gender in the name of protecting trans rights.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies