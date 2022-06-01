icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2022 06:20
HomeWorld News

Turkey explains why it scrapped NATO drills in Black Sea

Some exercises will not move ahead due to continuing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, Turkey’s top diplomat said
Turkey explains why it scrapped NATO drills in Black Sea
FILE PHOTO: Warships from several NATO states take part in joint naval drills in the Black Sea, February 5, 2018. ©  NATO / UK Royal Navy / Paul Hall

NATO military drills planned for the Black Sea have been postponed or canceled outright, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has revealed, citing the "Montreux Convention," a decades-old protocol which gives Ankara veto power over naval deployments in the region.

Speaking to Anadolu in an interview on Tuesday, the foreign minister explained Turkey’s reluctance to cooperate with the Western sanctions campaign against Russia in response to its attack on Ukraine, stating that his country is seeking to avoid increased tensions as it attempts to broker a negotiated end to the conflict. 

“If we had joined the sanctions, we would not have been able to fulfill the mediation role that we have now. We applied the Montreux Convention to warships, but the airspace, that corridor, we have to keep it open,” he said, referring to a 1936 agreement granting Turkey rights to regulate maritime traffic through the Black Sea.

“We have, in accordance with the convention, canceled or postponed planned NATO drills. We play an important role, and we fulfill our obligations,” Cavusoglu added.

Turkey has invoked the Montreux Convention to deny a number of Russian warships access to the Black Sea via the Bosporus strait since the conflict in Ukraine started in February, though it has made exceptions for vessels returning to their home ports, as provided under the agreement.

Turkey issues strong warning to Germany and France READ MORE: Turkey issues strong warning to Germany and France

While the foreign minister did not specify what drills had been dropped or rescheduled, the North Atlantic military bloc has carried out a flurry of exercises across Europe in recent weeks, including one in Estonia last month involving 15,000 troops from 14 nations, held just 40 miles from the nearest Russian military base. 

In mid-May, NATO forces carried out a training mission in the Black Sea, in which American Navy SEALs drilled foreign special operations units as part of the annual Trojan Footprint exercise. The event included more than 3,300 soldiers from 30 countries, and was conducted in the Black Sea states of Bulgaria and Romania, as well as Croatia, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. Ukraine participated in 2021’s Trojan Footprint and was slated to take part in the drills before Moscow launched its attack. 

NATO air policing along the Black Sea was also intensified in April. Dutch fighter jets were deployed to bolster the Bulgarian Air Force following a series of similar moves to shore up the alliance’s “eastern flank.” 

Cavusoglu went on to argue that Turkey’s role as broker between Moscow and Kiev is “welcomed” by many other countries, insisting that Ankara would only invoke sanctions against Russia if they are brought by the United Nations. 

“Everyone can now impose sanctions on anyone they want. That's their business. We have chosen the role of mediator, we are trying to make things easier,” he said. 

The foreign minister's comments come one day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan floated a new offer for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul, making the proposal during a call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. 

READ MORE: Turkey makes proposal for Russia-Ukraine talks

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies