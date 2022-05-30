icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2022 00:21
HomeWorld News

US House Speaker's husband arrested for drunk driving

Nancy Pelosi’s spouse released on $5,000 bail after DUI incident
US House Speaker's husband arrested for drunk driving
FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi pose on the red carpet at the Library of Congress in Washington, December 4, 2021 ©  AP / Kevin Wolf

The 82-year-old husband of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Northern California, according to the Napa County sheriff's office.

According to the records, Paul Pelosi was arrested at 11:44pm Saturday night, and booked into jail at 04:13am on Sunday, but eventually released at 7:26am on a $5,000 bail.

He reportedly faces charges of driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher, and driving under the influence of alcohol, but no further details were immediately revealed.

Pelosi makes about-face on insider trading in Congress READ MORE: Pelosi makes about-face on insider trading in Congress

Nancy Pelosi has yet to publicly acknowledge the arrest of her husband of nearly 60 years, while her spokesperson told AP the “Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Running in the family? Aries Arugay, Professor of Political Science at the University of the Philippines Diliman
0:00
30:6
CrossTalk: World under sanctions
0:00
24:58
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies