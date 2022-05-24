icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple fatalities in Texas elementary school shooting
24 May, 2022 21:10
HomeWorld News

Multiple fatalities in Texas elementary school shooting

The teenage gunman killed 14 students and a teacher, according to Governor Greg Abbott
Multiple fatalities in Texas elementary school shooting
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022 ©  AP / Dario Lopez-Mills

At least 14 students and a teacher were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, according to Governor Greg Abbott. The suspect, an 18-year-old male, also reportedly shot his own grandmother before the school slaying, and is now dead.

Abbott announced the death toll at a press conference, shortly after local hospitals reported an influx of children with gunshot wounds. Earlier reports suggested that the death toll had been much lower, and that the suspect had been taken into custody.

"He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.

Abbott told reporters that the suspect, named as Salvador Ramos, drove to Robb Elementary School armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle, and that “it is believed” that he was shot dead by responding police officers.

Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo described the shooting as “a mass casualty incident” that took place around 11:30 am local time. Robb Elementary School has students in grades 2-4.

“I can confirm right now that we have several injuries, adults and students, and we do have some deaths. The suspect is deceased at this point,” Arredondo said, adding that the shooter appears to have acted alone.

Little is currently known about the shooter or his relationship with the school. Uvalde and state police, as well as FBI and ATF agents, are investigating the scene.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Crunch time
0:00
25:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies